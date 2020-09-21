The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday felicitated Sen. Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 60th birthday celebration.

Obasa, in a congratulatory message, described Mrs. Tinubu as a priceless gift to Lagos State and a great source of inspiration for women.

He said: “Your tenacious and resilient commitment to the cause of girl-child education is widely acknowledged.

“You have continued to work hard for the well-being of others with unquantifiable zeal, and with a zest for the less privileged.

“You have been doing this with a large heart pulsating with care and compassion for all, regardless of class or creed.

“Your motherly disposition to societal welfare is legendary and your exemplary character is worthy of appreciation and emulation.”

Obasa prayed that Almighty God would continue to bless Sen. Tinubu, be with her and grant her divine enablement in her unrelenting quest for a better life for all.