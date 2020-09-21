By Kazeem Ugbodaga with Agency report

Mali’s former Defence Minister, Colonel Ba N’Daou (Rtd) has been named the Interim President of the troubled nation.

N’Daou will oversee the 18-month transition period in which election is expected to be conducted to usher in a new democratically elected government in Mali.

Mali’s junta leader, Colonel Assimi Goïta is the Vice President of the 18-month transitional government.

This was announced in Mali’s state television.

N’Daou and Goita were appointed by a group electors chosen by the junta, according to Reuters.

On 18 August 2020, elements of the Malian Armed Forces began a mutiny. Soldiers on pick-up trucks stormed the Soundiata military base in the town of Kati, where gunfire was exchanged before weapons were distributed from the armory and senior officers arrested.

Tanks and armoured vehicles were seen on the town’s streets, as well as military trucks heading for the capital, Bamako. The soldiers detained several government officials including the President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta who resigned and dissolved the government.

This was the country’s second coup in less than 10 years, following the 2012 coup d’état.

The Economic Community of West African State, ECOWAS, had mounted pressure on the military junta to announce an interim government, which was later consented to.