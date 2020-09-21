By Benson Michael

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Government of Kaduna State, the family and the entire people of Zazzau Emirate over the death of their Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

In a condolence message to the Kaduna State Government and the family of the late Emir, Jonathan described him as a peace enthusiast and a celebrated custodian of the tradition and culture of his people.

The message said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing on of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died Sunday at the age of 84.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the Government of Kaduna State, the entire Zazzau emirate and his immediate family over the exit of the very distinguished monarch.

“The late Emir who was the Chairman of the Zazzau Emirate Council was a peace enthusiast and a celebrated custodian of the culture and tradition of his people.

“He made history as a traditional ruler with one of the longest and most eventful reign, having been on the throne for almost half a century. He will be remembered for his role in uniting the people and his efforts towards the peace and security of the nation.

“May God strengthen his family members and other well wishers and grant him soul eternal peace.”