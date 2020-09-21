By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Monday said he is pained by the death of his immediate elder sister.

Fayose’s elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji died on Monday after a brief illness.

The former governor broke the news of her death on his twitter handle.

He said the entire family was pained by her departure at such a time as this.

Fayose, however, said he and others were consoled by the god-fearing life she lived.

“On behalf my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.

“We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God fearing and exemplary life that you lived. May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace,” he tweeted.