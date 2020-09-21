At 78, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said he is still a young person.

The General Overseer said he is young because he is still a child of God.

Daddy GO as he is fondly called made this claim while announcing the RCCG Annual Youth 2020 Convention which would hold virtually on Twitter.

Pastor Adeboye emphasizing he is young said it’s that time of the year again when we the Young people (yes I said Young because I am still a child of God) gather in one accord to worship.

