The PDP candidate Governor Godwin Obaseki polled 307, 955 votes to win 19 September governorship election in Edo state.
His main rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress score 223, 619 votes.
There were 557,443 accredited voters out of 1.7million registered.
Total number of votes cast was 550,242, while number of valid votes as announced by INEC was 537,407.
Remarkably, the total votes won by candidates of other 12 participating parties were not up to 3,000. Rejected votes were 12,835.
Final Result At A Glance:
Accredited voters : 557,443
AA : 107
ADP : 2,374
APC : 223,619
PDP : 307,955
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 537,407
REJECTED VOTES: 12,835
TOTAL VITES CAST : 550,242
Full results from the 18 local councils:
Igueben
Reg voters, 46 ,828
Accredited voters 13,404
APC 5199
PDP 7870
SDP 6
ZLP3
Total valid votes . 13160
Rejected votes 212
Total votes cast ,13382
Esan North East
Reg Voters: 84,241
Accredited voters:20,825
APC:6,556
PDP:13,579
SDP:14
ZLP:9
Total valid votes 20,369
Rejected votes :361
Total votes cast :20,730
Esan Central
Reg voters: 55,569
Accredited voters:17,931
APC:: 6719
APGA:1
PDP:10794
SDP:4
ZLP:3
Total valid votes:17,672
Rejected votes:242
Total votes cast:17,914
Ikpoba Okha
Registered voters:310073
Accredited voters:61731
APC:18218
APGA:28
PDP:41030
SDP:32
ZLP:14
Total valid votes: 60052
Rejected votes:1378
Total vote cast:61430
Uhunmwode
Registered voters: 73416
Accredited voters: 16741
APC: 5972
APGA: 19
PDP: 10022
SDP: 23
ZLP: 5
Total valid votes:16283
Rejected votes:352
Total vote cast:16635
Egor
Registered voters:219841
Accredited voters:39709
APC:10,202
APGA:13
PDP:27,621
SDP:37
ZLP:11
Total valid votes:38,396
Rejected votes:955
Total vote cast:39,351
Ovia North East
Registered voters:143009
Accredited voters:28607
APC:9907
APGA:15
PDP:16,987
SDP:36
ZLP:12
Total valid votes:27,437
Rejected votes :934
Total votes cast:28,371
Etsako West
Registered voters:158899
Accredited voters:48846
APC: 26140
APGA:17
PDP:17959
SDP:18
ZLP:9
Total valid votes:44539
Rejected votes:2828
Total votes cast:47367
Esan South East
Registered voters:73,907
Accredited voters:20,274
APC:9,237
APGA:3
PDP:10,563
SDP:2
ZLP:2
Total valid votes :19,896
Rejected votes :307
Total votes cast ::20,203
Oredo
Registered voters:309,968
Accredited voters:64,783
APC: 18,365
APGA: 21
PDP: 43,498
SDP:31
ZLP:16
Total valid votes:62578
Rejected votes:1302
Total votes cast:63,880
Esan West
Registered voters:99,983
Accredited voters:25,530
APC: 7,189
APGA: 6
PDP:17434
SDP:13
ZLP:3
Total valid votes:24,880
Rejected votes:579
Total votes cast:25,459
Akoko Edo
Registered voters : 121,027
Accredited voters : 46,967
APC : 22,963
APGA : 10
PDP: 20,101
SDP : 14
ZLP : 3
Total valid votes : 43,377
Rejected votes : 617
Total.votes cast :43,994
Etsako East
Registered voters: 157,291
Accredited voters : 28,464
APC :17,011
APGA : 05
PDP : 10,668
SDP : 10
Total valid votes: 27,824
Rejected votes : 335
Total votes cast : 28,159
Etsako Central
Registered voters: 50,004
Accredited voters : 16,092
APC : 8,359
APGA: 1
PDP : 7,478
SDP : 3
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 15,885
REJECTED VOTES: 157
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 16,042
Oriomwon
Registered voters: 118,671
Accredited: 24,868
APC : 10,458
APGA : 7
PDP : 13,445
SDP :27
ZLP : 05
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 24,213
REJECTED VOTES: 614
TOTAL VOTES CAST : 24,827
Owan West
Registered voters – 61,193
Accredited voters – 23,294
APC – 11193
PDP – 11,485
Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14762
Ovia South West
APC: 10,636
PDP: 12,659
