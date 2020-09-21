Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu: The full election result

The PDP candidate Governor Godwin Obaseki polled 307, 955 votes to win 19 September governorship election in Edo state.

His main rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress score 223, 619 votes.

There were 557,443 accredited voters out of 1.7million registered.

Total number of votes cast was 550,242, while number of valid votes as announced by INEC was 537,407.

Remarkably, the total votes won by candidates of other 12 participating parties were not up to 3,000. Rejected votes were 12,835.

Final Result At A Glance:

Accredited voters : 557,443

AA : 107

ADP : 2,374

APC : 223,619

PDP : 307,955

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 537,407

REJECTED VOTES: 12,835

TOTAL VITES CAST : 550,242

Full results from the 18 local councils:

Igueben

Reg voters, 46 ,828
Accredited voters 13,404

APC 5199

PDP 7870

SDP 6

ZLP3

Total valid votes . 13160
Rejected votes 212
Total votes cast ,13382

Esan North East

Reg Voters: 84,241
Accredited voters:20,825

APC:6,556

PDP:13,579

SDP:14

ZLP:9

Total valid votes 20,369
Rejected votes :361
Total votes cast :20,730

Esan Central

Reg voters: 55,569
Accredited voters:17,931

APC:: 6719

APGA:1

PDP:10794

SDP:4

ZLP:3

Total valid votes:17,672
Rejected votes:242
Total votes cast:17,914

Ikpoba Okha

Registered voters:310073
Accredited voters:61731

APC:18218

APGA:28

PDP:41030

SDP:32

ZLP:14

Total valid votes: 60052
Rejected votes:1378
Total vote cast:61430

Uhunmwode

Registered voters: 73416
Accredited voters: 16741

APC: 5972

APGA: 19

PDP: 10022

SDP: 23

ZLP: 5

Total valid votes:16283
Rejected votes:352
Total vote cast:16635

Egor

Registered voters:219841
Accredited voters:39709

APC:10,202

APGA:13

PDP:27,621

SDP:37

ZLP:11

Total valid votes:38,396
Rejected votes:955
Total vote cast:39,351


Ovia North East

Registered voters:143009
Accredited voters:28607

APC:9907

APGA:15

PDP:16,987

SDP:36

ZLP:12

Total valid votes:27,437
Rejected votes :934
Total votes cast:28,371

Etsako West

Registered voters:158899
Accredited voters:48846

APC: 26140

APGA:17

PDP:17959

SDP:18

ZLP:9

Total valid votes:44539
Rejected votes:2828
Total votes cast:47367

Esan South East

Registered voters:73,907
Accredited voters:20,274

APC:9,237

APGA:3

PDP:10,563

SDP:2

ZLP:2

Total valid votes :19,896
Rejected votes :307
Total votes cast ::20,203

Oredo

Registered voters:309,968
Accredited voters:64,783

APC: 18,365

APGA: 21

PDP: 43,498

SDP:31

ZLP:16

Total valid votes:62578
Rejected votes:1302
Total votes cast:63,880

Esan West

Registered voters:99,983
Accredited voters:25,530

APC: 7,189

APGA: 6

PDP:17434

SDP:13

ZLP:3

Total valid votes:24,880
Rejected votes:579
Total votes cast:25,459

Akoko Edo

Registered voters : 121,027

Accredited voters : 46,967

APC : 22,963

APGA : 10

PDP: 20,101

SDP : 14

ZLP : 3

Total valid votes : 43,377

Rejected votes : 617

Total.votes cast :43,994

Etsako East

Registered voters: 157,291

Accredited voters : 28,464

APC :17,011

APGA : 05

PDP : 10,668

SDP : 10

Total valid votes: 27,824

Rejected votes : 335

Total votes cast : 28,159

Etsako Central

Registered voters: 50,004

Accredited voters : 16,092

APC : 8,359

APGA: 1

PDP : 7,478

SDP : 3

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 15,885

REJECTED VOTES: 157

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 16,042

Oriomwon

Registered voters: 118,671

Accredited: 24,868

APC : 10,458

APGA : 7

PDP : 13,445

SDP :27

ZLP : 05

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 24,213

REJECTED VOTES: 614

TOTAL VOTES CAST : 24,827

Owan West

Registered voters – 61,193

Accredited voters – 23,294

APC – 11193

PDP – 11,485

Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14762

Ovia South West
APC: 10,636

PDP: 12,659