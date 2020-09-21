The PDP candidate Governor Godwin Obaseki polled 307, 955 votes to win 19 September governorship election in Edo state.

His main rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress score 223, 619 votes.

There were 557,443 accredited voters out of 1.7million registered.

Total number of votes cast was 550,242, while number of valid votes as announced by INEC was 537,407.

Remarkably, the total votes won by candidates of other 12 participating parties were not up to 3,000. Rejected votes were 12,835.

Final Result At A Glance:

Accredited voters : 557,443

AA : 107

ADP : 2,374

APC : 223,619

PDP : 307,955

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 537,407

REJECTED VOTES: 12,835

TOTAL VITES CAST : 550,242

Full results from the 18 local councils:

Igueben

Reg voters, 46 ,828

Accredited voters 13,404

APC 5199

PDP 7870

SDP 6

ZLP3

Total valid votes . 13160

Rejected votes 212

Total votes cast ,13382

Esan North East

Reg Voters: 84,241

Accredited voters:20,825

APC:6,556

PDP:13,579

SDP:14

ZLP:9

Total valid votes 20,369

Rejected votes :361

Total votes cast :20,730

Esan Central

Reg voters: 55,569

Accredited voters:17,931

APC:: 6719

APGA:1

PDP:10794

SDP:4

ZLP:3

Total valid votes:17,672

Rejected votes:242

Total votes cast:17,914

Ikpoba Okha

Registered voters:310073

Accredited voters:61731

APC:18218

APGA:28

PDP:41030

SDP:32

ZLP:14

Total valid votes: 60052

Rejected votes:1378

Total vote cast:61430

Uhunmwode

Registered voters: 73416

Accredited voters: 16741

APC: 5972

APGA: 19

PDP: 10022

SDP: 23

ZLP: 5

Total valid votes:16283

Rejected votes:352

Total vote cast:16635

Egor

Registered voters:219841

Accredited voters:39709

APC:10,202

APGA:13

PDP:27,621

SDP:37

ZLP:11

Total valid votes:38,396

Rejected votes:955

Total vote cast:39,351



Ovia North East

Registered voters:143009

Accredited voters:28607

APC:9907

APGA:15

PDP:16,987

SDP:36

ZLP:12

Total valid votes:27,437

Rejected votes :934

Total votes cast:28,371

Etsako West

Registered voters:158899

Accredited voters:48846

APC: 26140

APGA:17

PDP:17959

SDP:18

ZLP:9

Total valid votes:44539

Rejected votes:2828

Total votes cast:47367

Esan South East

Registered voters:73,907

Accredited voters:20,274

APC:9,237

APGA:3

PDP:10,563

SDP:2

ZLP:2

Total valid votes :19,896

Rejected votes :307

Total votes cast ::20,203

Oredo

Registered voters:309,968

Accredited voters:64,783

APC: 18,365

APGA: 21

PDP: 43,498

SDP:31

ZLP:16

Total valid votes:62578

Rejected votes:1302

Total votes cast:63,880

Esan West

Registered voters:99,983

Accredited voters:25,530

APC: 7,189

APGA: 6

PDP:17434

SDP:13

ZLP:3

Total valid votes:24,880

Rejected votes:579

Total votes cast:25,459

Akoko Edo

Registered voters : 121,027

Accredited voters : 46,967

APC : 22,963

APGA : 10

PDP: 20,101

SDP : 14

ZLP : 3

Total valid votes : 43,377

Rejected votes : 617

Total.votes cast :43,994

Etsako East

Registered voters: 157,291

Accredited voters : 28,464

APC :17,011

APGA : 05

PDP : 10,668

SDP : 10

Total valid votes: 27,824

Rejected votes : 335

Total votes cast : 28,159

Etsako Central

Registered voters: 50,004

Accredited voters : 16,092

APC : 8,359

APGA: 1

PDP : 7,478

SDP : 3

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 15,885

REJECTED VOTES: 157

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 16,042

Oriomwon

Registered voters: 118,671

Accredited: 24,868

APC : 10,458

APGA : 7

PDP : 13,445

SDP :27

ZLP : 05

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 24,213

REJECTED VOTES: 614

TOTAL VOTES CAST : 24,827

Owan West

Registered voters – 61,193

Accredited voters – 23,294

APC – 11193

PDP – 11,485

Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14762

Ovia South West

APC: 10,636

PDP: 12,659