By Emmanuel Mogbede

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday engaged the All Progressives Congress (APC) social media operators and influencers on hate speech bill.

He stated that the Federal Government is ready to support youths to influence the passage of the hate speech bill presently before the National Assembly.

About 100 APC media influencers participated at a virtual meeting held at the party’s national secretariat.

The Vice President also assured that the government would not relent in expanding and sustaining youth-friendly projects, including media platforms that would add value to the society.

Also speaking at the virtual meeting, Alhaji Ahmed Ismaeel, National Youth Leader of the APC, described the meeting as the first of its kind and very engaging, adding that the party would continue to organise such meetings from time to time.

According to him, the meeting was organised to particularly recognise the party’s online soldiers and media influencers, who had over the years, helped to shape public opinion on it.

NAN