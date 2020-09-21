By Agency Reporter

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo announced late Sunday a three-month extension of multiple restrictions to strengthen the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his televised broadcast, Akufo-Addo said the restrictions include the wearing of face masks, the closures of public places such as beaches and cinemas, and land borders.

The president called for the public to abide by the social distancing rules to avoid a spike in the number of infections.

“We cannot afford, at this critical moment, to throw caution to the wind and destroy the incredible amount of work by the government, health officials, heroic frontline workers, and security agencies in bringing us this far,” he said.

Ghana has recorded 46,004 COVID-19 cases with 297 deaths, according to the country’s health ministry.