By Jennifer Okundia

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Erica Nlewedim said she could take a bullet for her close friends, including Kiddwaya, because he is a “very special person” to her.

Erica who was evicted from the house following her disqualification for breaching rules, had a romantic relationship with Kiddwaya, while in the house.

Both love birds are now out of the house, with BBNaija fans hoping they consummate the relationship.

Erica spoke on Ssunday in an Instagram interview with Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu.

During the interview, she spoke about her life journey and how she started her acting career.

Sporting a white top and black jumpsuit, the 26 year-old Erica said she is very ambitious and doesn’t think she has achieved enough at her age.

She said that as an only child, she moved around a lot during her early years and also gets lonely a lot.