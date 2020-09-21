By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris as an apostle of Inter-Ethnic Understanding and cohesion.

Obasanjo, who joined the people and the Emirate Council of Kaduna State, particularly Zaria, to mourn the death of the late emir in a condolence letter to Alhaji Ibraheem Bashar Ameenu, for and on behalf of the Family of the Late Emir of Zazzau, eulogized the late ruler as one of the most respected and respectable ruler, whose death was received with deep shock.

The highly revered monarch died on September 20, 2020 at 84.

The letter, copy which was made available to newsmen through Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Monday, quoted him as saying: “His style of leadership which was characterized by fairness to all, objectivity, moderation and a burning commitment to the development of his Emirate and the nation at large, had impacted most positively on the polity.

“He was one of the most admirable apostles of inter-ethnic understanding and cohesion; inter-religious accommodation and tolerance and inter-cultural co-operation. The contemporary metropolitan colouration of his Emirate, without compromising our indigenous traditions and culture, was visible proof of his eventful reign thus far.

“I had occasion to call on him when I was the President to mediate on the Plateau issue of farmers and herdsmen.

“Indeed, the Emir will long be remembered for his peaceful reign during which several manifestations of physical and human development were recorded in the Emirate. His vigorous promotion of the educational development of his subjects as well as his vast knowledge of traditional administrative lore and culture will be greatly missed.

“Little wonder that only four years on the throne way back in 1979, he was deservedly considered for and honoured with the nation’s third most distinguished national honour, Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR.

“I pray that the Almighty will grant him eternal rest, give you and his people the courage to bear the heavy loss and provide a worthy successor to the late Emir.”