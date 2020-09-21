Eze Mavus Ugochukwu, a student of Computer Science, Bauchi State Polytechnic is now being interrogated EFCC Gombe Zonal Office for posing as a lieutenant in the Nigerian Army.

Ugochukwu, an indigene of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State was arrested by the officers of 33 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army,

Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi State.

He was thereafter handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and possible prosecution.

This followed a complaint, lodged by one Mrs Dorcas Oni that the suspect presented himself to her as a Lieutenant in Nigerian Army and told her that he would assist her in securing admission for her son into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

She made a transfer of N400, 000.00 to his account.

In the course of EFCC’s investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had defrauded some other victims to the tune of N1, 455,000.00 , using the same military bait.

All the proceeds of crime were paid into his two bank accounts domiciled in FCMB and STANBIC IBTC, between December 2019 and July 2020.

Investigations further revealed that the suspect succeeded in making his victims believe he was a military officer by photo-shopping military officers’ uniforms and superimposing the image of his face on them, complementing the fraud by attaching his name tag on the uniforms.

He was also discovered to have forged military documents which he passed off to his victims as genuine in a bid to convince them that he would secure NDA admission for them.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.