By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National Caretaker Committee Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni and the Chairman of the party’s Governorship Election Campaign for Edo State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind ‘closed door’ at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is coming after the APC was routed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who defected to PDP to contest the election defeated the APC’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to win re-election.

The two governors, it was gathered, entered the State House for the meeting with Buhari and took different exit door when leaving as no one knew the outcome of the meeting.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, had on Sunday announced Obaseki as winner of the election after he polled 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu of the APC who scored 223,619 votes.