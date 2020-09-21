Nigerian songwriter and entertainer, Darey Art Alade, shocked fans on Monday when he released his new EP ‘Way Home’.

The ‘Pray for Me’ crooner had been dropping new music projects back to back since August when he broke his five-year hiatus with the hot single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.

Leading the EP is a tune with Patoranking titled ‘Jojo’ which is available to stream on all online platforms.

Announcing the project in an endearing message to fans via his social media, Darey said, “After a lot of sweat and sleepless nights in the kitchen, my brand new EP, ‘Way Home’ is finally ready.”