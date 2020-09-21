By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent early birthday greetings to Rochas Okorocha, former Imo Governor who will clock 58 years tomorrow, September 22, 2020.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, lauded Okorocha for using his foundation to reach out to the poor and downtrodden in the society, building schools and health facilities, and providing scholarship for many.

Buhari described Okorocha as a large heart and prayed that his detribalized outlook on the country will continue to stand him out for recognition and appreciation.

He joined friends and family to celebrate the consummate entrepreneur and philanthropist, whose kindness cuts across the nation.

According to him, Okorocha’s dedication to the development of the country and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the citizenry deserves commendation.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Okorocha longer life and good health to keep serving the country and humanity.