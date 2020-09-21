Big Brother Naija show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, showed up for Sunday’s eviction show wearing a beret and dressed like a security official.

The father of two and Rubbin Minds anchor is the only fashionista who dresses up to deliver bad news in Nigeria. Check on his caption:

“It’s ̷m̷a̷u̷v̷e̷ peach bro!!!” But make it half trad and half combat ready 👮🏾‍♂️

Let’s get our penultimate #BBNaija live show on the road. Tune in now 🎤

Photos: @theoladayo

He evicted Trikytee and Ozo last night. This would be the last eviction before the finale of the show.