By Dorathy Aninge/Makurrdi

A Benue woman, Mary Jeremiah, has been docked for robbing a provision store with a locally made pistol and knife and remanded in prison on the order of a Magistrates’ court in Makurdi.

The police charged Jeremiah, who lives in Ofoke Ojope APA Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue, with criminal conspiracy and robbery.

Magistrate Erdoo Ter, who did not take the plea of Jeremiah for want of jurisdiction, ordered that she be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre.

Ter then adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for further mention.

The Prosecution led by Insp. James Ewache told the court that the case was reported at the Police Station in Ugbokpo by the complainant, James Sunday of Efu-Ugbokpo APA LGA on Aug. 30.

He alleged that Mary Jeremiah who pretended to be a customer entered the complainant’s store with two others with a locally made pistol and knife.

Ewache alleged that Jeremiah robbed him of N373,755 and an Infinix IV cell phone, worth N69,000.

The prosecution, however, said investigation into the matter has not been completed and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act 2004.