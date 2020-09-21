By Jennifer Okundia

Congratulations are in order for ex-housemate Lucy, of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Lockdown Show, as she’s set to launch her food business.

While in the house, the 30 year old entrepreneur mentioned that she’s into grilling, plantain and fish business which she would like to go into fully after the game.

Lucy Edet has now announced that her business, with the name lucianas_grill will be opening soon, with photos of her dressed as a chef.

“For me the most exciting part of being in Biggies’ house was the fact that I was able to showcase my business to the world

It was a pleasure✌cooking for the other housemates but… I love the fact that I’m here now & I can feed you all with Bole & Fish that schooled abroad. 🤣🤣

Look out for @lucianas_grill, official reopening party to be announced soon.

I’ll like to re-introduce myself to you all:

Meet Lucy Edet Essien

The CEO of @lucianas_grill

We make the best grills in Nigeria😋😉 & we will soon be open for business

Please keep loving & supporting me

Photo: @kolaoshalusi

Outfit: @nonnistics

Location: @kitchens_and_accessories

#Lucination

#LuciArmy

#diva

#chef”