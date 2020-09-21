During his stay in the house, evicted housemate Prince Enwerem, used his salon skills to help fellow contestants. He also brought his A-game on, which has now earned him so much love outside the show.

The 24 year old is an entrepreneur from Abia State, Nigeria, a jack-of-all-trades, whose portfolio includes modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration.

He stepped out in this complete outfit, with a hat to give that smashing fashion statement, and we can not deny that he nailed the look.

BBNaija definitely gave the entrepreneur a platform to showcase his gifts.