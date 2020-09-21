By Priscilla Osaje

Evicted housemate of Big Brother Naija Reality Show TV Season 5 “Lockdown”, Ozoemena Chukwu a.k.a Ozo, has expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and support in the house.

Ozoemena took to his Instagram page @officialozo_ to appreciate his supporters.

He stated that if he had not made the fans proud, they should understand that he is human and that could slip up here and there.

He added that his fans gave him chance to excel while he grabbed it with both hands, with sights on the prize.

“GRATITUDE FOR ALL YOUR LOVE.

“In life, we are given to make a difference and Big Brother Naija was that platform for me.

“You gave your all to see that I made it this far and truth is you all, my family, the Superions in particular are the reason why I made it this far and I’m forever grateful.

“While I count on your support going forward, I hope that I have made many of you proud, maybe not.

“In any case, please understand that I am human and bound to slip up here and there, rest assured that I will pick up and make the most of everything that is laid ahead of me.

“Thank you to the #BBNaija organizers for treating me like a king.

“Thank you to@BetwayNg and all sponsors for taking care of me for 9 weeks.

“To everyone who stood by me, I am very grateful.

“Thank you for your patience.

Thank you for your understanding.

Thank you for praying for me.

Thank you for standing by me and most importantly.

Thank you all for investing in me.

“You have given me a chance to excel and I’m grabbing it with both hands and eyes on the prize.

“I am Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu and I promise to give my best in the service of humanity.

“God bless you all,” he wrote.

Ozo’s eviction was announced during the live show on Sunday Sept. 20 by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who said at least one or more of the nominated housemates would be evicted.

Ozo and Trickytee were the two housemates to be evicted in the ninth week of the show, while Laycon and Dorathy were declared safe