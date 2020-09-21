By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has donated relief materials to communities affected by the recent flood disaster in Kebbi state.

She dispatched a team consisting of her Aides and officials of Future Assured to Kebbi State to deliver the relief materials and commiserate with the victims.

This was disclosed by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity (Office of the First Lady).

Kebbi state is known to have many flood-prone communities because of the presence of three major rivers; the recent flooding, however, affected communities in all the 21 Local Government Areas.

Some of the communities visited by the team included Kalgo, Bagudo, Zagga, Jega, Makera (Birnin Kudu), and Argungu.

Speaking on behalf of the First Lady at Jega town , her Special Assistant conveyed Mrs Buhari’s message of sympathy over the losses they incurred during the disaster which deprived the affected communities their shelters, farmlands and properties.

The First Lady prayed to God to compensate for the losses they incurred. “As a mother, I am particularly concerned with the plight of women and children during such disasters”, said Mrs Buhari.

Abdullahi assured all the affected communities that they are on the mind of the First Lady at this trying time.

In the palliatives include food items such as Rice, Vegetable Oil and other edibles, clothing materials, toiletries and blankets.

Chairman of Jega Local Government, Alhaji Adamu Isyaku Kimba who witnessed the distribution along with traditional rulers, expressed the appreciation of the people of Jega over the kind gesture.

According to him, she has lived up to her title as the mother of the nation.

In the same vein, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State also extended his gratitude and appreciation to Mrs Buhari and her Future Assured Program for always being there for the people of Kebbi State.