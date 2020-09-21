Michael Adeshina

Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, expressed sadness over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Aisha, however, sent condolences to the government and the people of Kaduna State over the emir’s death.

Aisha said: “It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris. The Emir being one of the longest-reigning in recent history has played his role as the custodian of the traditional institution.

“I wish to use this opportunity therefore to extend my condolences to the government and people of Kaduna state and Zazzau Emirate in particular while praying Allah subhanahu wa taala to grant Aljannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen.

Alhaji Shehu Idris died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna on Sunday.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai described the incident as “very sad”.

The emir died at the age of 84 after a brief illness.