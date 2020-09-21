By Hussaina Yakubu/Kaduna

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, said his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to open up the state for business.

El-Rufai made the disclosure on Monday at the opening of the 5th Kaduna Investments Summit.

He said that the over $500 million was invested by local and foreign companies.

The governor explained that the summit was one of the means through which the government showcases and markets Kaduna State to national and international audiences as the prime investment destination in Africa.

This year’s theme is “Infrastructure, Industrialization and Innovation.”

According to him, the target of the government is to make Kaduna as the number one state for doing business and the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in the country.

He said among the recent investments were the setting up of a tomato processing plant by TomatoJos, an Agro company, and Damau Milk Farm by Arla, designed to transform livestock production from a culture into a business in the state.

Keynote speakers at the two-day summit are President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, Mr. Bismark Rewane, Prof. Doyin Salami and Chinelo Anohu.