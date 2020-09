Governor Nyesom Wike returned to Port Harcourt on Sunday evening after securing victory for the People’s Democratic Party in Edo state.

Wike, who was the chairman of the People’s Democratic campaign committee for the Edo governorship election, left Edo state with a highly spirited Obaseki seeing him off.

He arrived at Port Harcourt at about 5 pm.

Wike was received with a rousing welcome from Rivers people.

Watch the video below: