Tottenham thrashed Southampton 5-2, their first win in the 2020/21 Premier League season, with Korea international, Son Heung-Min scoring 4 goals.

Danny Ings scored the opening goal of the match handing Southampton the lead in the 32nd minute.

Son equalized for the visitors on the stroke of half time giving Spurs a fighting chance. Two minutes into the second half, Son found the net again.

The midfielder could not stop scoring in the match finding the net again the third and fourth time in the 64th and 73rd minute.

Spurs forward, Harry Kane, eventually nailed the last in the 82nd minute. He was denied the chance of getting the opening goal of the match in the 3rd minute. His effort was ruled offside.

Danny Ings came back scoring a consolation goal for the saints at the 90th minute.

Tottenham’s win against Southampton would mark as their first win of the season after they lost to 1-0 to Everton in their season opener.