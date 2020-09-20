The declaration of Mr. Godwin Obaseki as the winner of Edo governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been met with wild celebration in most parts of Benin city, the State capital.

Youths and party supporters burst into wild celebration in popular area of the city like Ring road immediately INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the total result of the election on Sunday afternoon.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who scored 223,619 votes.

See more pictures from the celebrations below as captured by Ayodele Efunla