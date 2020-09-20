Napoli’s recent addition and Nigeria international Victor Osimhen got his Serie A debut for the club in their away win against Parma Calcio.

Osimhen came in as a substitute in the 61st minute for Diego Demme.

He helped Napoli find their second goal and seal the win in their opening match of the season.

Osimhen joined Napoli in the summer from Lille, a move that made him become the most expensive Nigerian player.

Since joining the Italian side, Osimhen has made a huge impression on the fans, scoring two hat-tricks in friendly victories over L’Aquila and Teramo.