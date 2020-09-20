By Emmanuel Acha

Opposition political parties in Enugu State including the All Progressives Congress (APC), and African Peoples Alliance (APA), said it is unfair to start discussing who succeeds the state governor in 2023.

The political parties said that premium should rather be placed on delivering good governance and addressing the many challenges facing residents of the state.

This is in reaction to statements made by former governor of the state, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, and PDP chairman in the state, Chief Augustine Nnamani, relating to the 2023 election in the state.

They had visited Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Sept. 19, 2020, and said that the governor would be allowed to choose who succeeds him in 2023.

Reacting, the Chairman of APC in the state, Mr Ben Nwoye, said it was unfair for the PDP to start deliberations on who leads the state from 2023 when those elected in 2019 had yet to find their feet due to some circumstances.

Nwoye said that efforts should rather be made to assist those who were elected into political offices in 2019 to realise their campaign promises.

“Actions that are directed toward 2023 in my view are not fair to the people, especially when the incumbents are just beginning to find their feet after the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Those who were elected should be allowed to deliver good governance within the period they were elected to serve.

“When the time comes, we shall deal with 2023,” Nwoye said.

Also, his APA counterpart, Mr Chukwunonso Ogbe, described the statement as undemocratic and capable of causing political tension in the state.

Ogbe said that in as much as members of the PDP in the state had the right to associate with one another, “but it is wrong to make statements that suggest that one man will decide for the state.

“That statement which was made in full public glare that the governor is allowed to choose his successor come 2023 is capable of heating up the polity.

“This is an implied admittance on the part of the former governor of the culture of imposition of political office holders on the people of the state which we have always protested against,” he said.

Ogbe, however, said that opposition political parties in the state would rally to end incidences of godfatherism and imposition of candidates in future elections.

“Come 2023, a new order of governance shall be enthroned by the electorate of Enugu State,” Ogbe said.

NAN