By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Newcastle star and Nigerian international, Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins has joined Chinese club, Wuhan Zalln FC.

The 35-year-old joined Wuhan Zallan as a free agent two months after leaving Shangai Shenhua.

The experienced Nigerian footballer has had spells in Inter Milan, Newcastle, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Seattle Sounders FC, Shangai Shenhua, and now Wuhan Zallan.

Martins addition to the Chinese Super League side is expected to add quality and depth to the club’s attacking option.

While Martins played in Europe, he scored a total of 72 goals in 239 appearances. Obafemi also played in the American Major League Soccer (MLS), scoring 40 goals in 72 appearances.

Wuhan Zallan FC, Obafemi’s new team currently sits at fourth position on the Chinese Super League Group B table with 16 points in 11 games.