Popular Nollywood actor, Olatayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebuu has tied the knot with his beautiful girlfriend after years of dating.

The wedding ceremony took place at the bride’s hometown in Okene, Koji State on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Ijebuu took to his official Instagram page to share a lovely video that captures himself and his wife grooving to Simi’s song.

See photos from the event below: