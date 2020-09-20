By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Tinsel star and one of Nollywood’s finest actors, Alexx Ekubo has been awarded the IKUKU chieftaincy title in Mbaise, Imo state.
The 34-year-old actor disclosed today, on Sunday when he posted a video that shows Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom placing a red cap on Alexx’s head and blessing him.
Meanwhile, Ekubo is originally a native of Arochukwu, Abia State.
Accepting the title, he thanked the monarch, his friends and families.
He wrote on his official Instagram page; ”Allow me to re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – has just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise. IMO State. At the just-concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival).
”Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State
”Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise for welcoming me & honouring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m.
”Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nickname”. #IgboAmaka” he concluded.
