Nigeria recorded 189 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 57,145.

However, 48,431 people have recovered and discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

Only 8,714 infections are still active in the country, one of the lowest in the past three months – an indication that the nation is heading for a plateau in the epidemiological curve.

The death toll from the contagion is now 1,095 after three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by the NCDC, the agency heading Nigeria’s national response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the 189 new cases recorded on Saturday were reported in the following 14 states:

Lagos-70

Plateau-37

FCT-24

Kaduna-19

Rivers-12

Oyo-5

Ogun-4

Ebonyi-3

Katsina-3

Ondo-3

Osun-3

Imo-2

Yobe-2

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1