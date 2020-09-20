Michael Adeshina

It’s been more than 17,000 hours of marriage for Lala Akindoju and Gbubemi Fregene.

On Sunday, September 20, the award-winning actress Lala Akindoju and her husband Gbubemi Fregene popularly known as Chef Fregz officially celebrated 2 years of marriage.

For Lala, it has been 2 years of friendship and romance with Gbubemi “the best guy”

Lala noted she was worried in the beginning but now have a lot to thank God for.

Read her statement to mark the special day below:

One thing I was genuinely worried about when I was getting married was if Gbubemi and I would build a solid friendship in addition to being lovers.

So today, I celebrate 2 years of friendship and romance with the best guy. I thought I was extra, but this guy is the winner and he’s always whispering things in my ears… especially when I want to be serious!! (Please be allowing me to be serious).

Sometimes the devil wants you to hush and not publicly acknowledge God’s goodness…but I’ve learned to always shout with a voice of victory.

So…Hand in hand, music on our feet, Holyspirit within, forever has got nothing on us.

As @ebuka always says, “I like the version of myself when I am with you”.

Jesus is in our boat.