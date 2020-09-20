The Lagos State Printing Corporation has expanded the reach of its services with the establishment of an annex office at the Old Secretariat, Ikeja, in pursuance of the Corporation’s strategies to increase patronage for its printing services.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who commissioned the Retail Outlet located at the Old Secretariat, Ikeja, recently commended the foresight of the leadership of the Corporation.

He described the initiative as very symbolic, stressing that the new retail outlet would not only help to expand the marketing and corporate brand of the corporation, it would also make the services of the printing corporation more accessible as distance will no longer be a factor for non-patronage.

In his words: “This initiative shows the forward-thinking ability of the Lagos State Printing Corporation. The General Manager’s business prowess, agility and aggressiveness to have more customers, is also very commendable”.

While reiterating the need for government agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations as well as corporate bodies to patronise the printing corporation, Omotoso expressed confidence in the quality of jobs done by the agency’s professionals, saying that the officials understood the nitty-gritty of printing, work with the latest equipment and have the support of the state government.

In his contribution, the General Manager of the Lagos State Printing Corporation, Kola Peregrino disclosed that the retail outlet was built out of determination to extend qualitative services of the agency to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government by bringing the outlet close to offices within the Old Secretariat complex.

He said that services like the procurement of gazettes, printing of confidential files, as well as some other stationery items and publications, could now be easily rendered at the new outlet while transportation cost incurred for such expenses is eliminated.

Peregrino stated that the urgency of ensuring the provision of qualitative services to staff of the Lagos State Government is a mission that he is irrevocably committed to, through bringing the Lagos State Printing Corporation closer to the entire workforce of the government and the public in general.

“The Corporation, through this commissioning, is expanding its coast and I, as the General Manager, am realising my vision of achieving all-round excellence of putting the Agency on a strong pedestal to be ahead of all competitors in the print sector”, Peregrino stated.