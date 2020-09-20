The Andrea Pirlo era at Juventus began with a 3-0 emphatic victory over Sampdoria in their Serie A opener at Allianz Stadium.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Leonardo Bonucci, and Cristiano Ronaldo guided the Bianconeri to the three points.

The defending Serie A champions were not at their best but were good enough when it mattered to get off the mark at the first time of asking.

Pirlo no doubt will be satisfied but will want to see more from his team in the future.

The Italian footballer now turned coach took the reign as head coach of Juventus from sacked Maurizio Sarri as Juventus 46th coach.

Previously, Pirlo managed Juventus under 23 team before becoming the first team manager.