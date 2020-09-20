By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The traditional monarch, Emir Shehu Idris of Zaria in Kaduna state has reportedly died.

His death was confirmed on Sunday by Senator Shehu Sani who expressed sadness at the loss of a great leader.

Senator Shehu Sani wrote on Twitter;” Tragic news from Zaria. Our Emir of Zaria. I received the shocking news of the demise of our Emir of Zaria HRH Alhaji Sheu Idris. We lost a unifying figure, a Titan of peace and an exemplar for tolerance.

