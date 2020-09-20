Governor Godwin Obaseki extended his wide lead on Sunday after the result of Orhionmwon Local council, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s home council was declared by INEC.

Obaseki, the PDP candidate, unexpectedly beat Ize-Iyamu at home.

While he got 13,445 votes, Ize-Iyamu got 10,458, a margin of almost 3000 votes.

The new margin extended Obaseki’s lead to 82,213 votes.

He now has 295,296 votes as against Ize-Iyamu’s 212,983 votes.

Only the result of Ovia South West remains. It is not likely to change the result and Obaseki’s sure victory.