Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Ogun chapter of the Child Protection Network (CPN) has appealed to the State Police Command to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 14 -year- old secondary school student by some unknown persons.

It was gathered that the girl, Fathia Ojewoye, was declared missing by her parents on Wednesday, September 15,2020 at Agbeloba-Oniyonrin area of Abeokuta.

But her corpse was found three days later, with some of her personal effects at the scene of the crime.

The Network, in a statement by its Coordinator, Alfred Soleye on Saturday expressed sadness and shock over the brutal murder of the girl.

“The Ogun Child Protection Network (CPN), a coalition of Non Governmental Organizations and Civil Society Organizations condemned the brutal defilement and murder of a 14 year old Senior Secondary school girl who was reported missing at the Agbeloba Oriyanrin axis of Abeokuta on Wednesday 15th September 2020 and whose body was found three days later’.

“However, the network urged the police to carry out detailed investigation including accurate forensics on exhibits recovered from the crime scene to ensure perpetrators are brought to book and justice is served’, the Network said in the statement

The group also commiserated with the family of the girls while pledging its commitment to support them in ensuring that perpetrators are apprehended and promptly charged to court for justice to prevail.

‘Child Protection Network prays that God will give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and seize this opportunity to urge parents to always monitor their wards and children’, the statement said.

While responding to the plead of CPN, Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeymi confirmed the incident, adding that investigation has commenced with assurance that, the perpetrators would be apprehended in due course.

The police spokesman added that the corpse of the girl has been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Abeokuta, adding that arrangement was ongoing to conduct autopsy on the corp.