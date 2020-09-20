By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has commended the Federal Government for the progress recorded and measures taken toward reopening of schools in the country.

Hassan Fage, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, said this in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

The governor described the federal government’s policies and programmes in education as veritable tools to national development.

He said: “the progress recorded and measures taken by Buhari led administration in reopening of Schools in the country is commendable.

“I wish to acknowledge the commitment of the federal government in the education sector, particularly at this time when schools are about to be reopened,” he said.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, Ganduje made the assertion while receiving the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who visited him in his office.

Ganduje also said the state government was committed to prioritising the education sector in view of its importance.

He said fumigation had been conducted with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided to the schools across the state.

“As part of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols for ensuring safety and protection of the teaching staff and the students ahead of the reopening of schools, fumigation has been conducted with PPE provided to the schools across the state.

“The state government recently released the sum of N880 million for the renovation of some schools across the State, ” he said.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said he was in Kano for the North West Stakeholders meeting to review the guidelines and protocols for reopening of schools.

He further said during the visit that he would also assess the facilities in the schools with a view to making them functional.

The minister also commended the efforts of the Kano government for its laudable initiatives in promoting education, which he described as worthy of emulation by other states.

NAN