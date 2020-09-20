By Jethro Ibileke

Yiaga Africa has urged al the political parties, their candidates and all those who participated in the just concluded governorship election in Edo State, to have confidence the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group said this on Sunday evening at the post election press briefing, after the declaration of candidate of the PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as winner of the election by INEC.

A statement endorsed by Ezenwa Nwagwu and Dr. Aisha Abdullahi Co-Chairmen, Yiaga Africa WTV Working Group, explained that the result declared by the electoral umpire was consistent with its Parallel Vote Tabulation Estimate.

According to the citizen-led group, APC should receive between 39.1% and 46.3% of the vote, while the PDP should receive between 52.5% and 59.7% of the vote.

“Based on reports from 96% (241 of 250) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the APC should receive between 39.1% and 46.3% of the vote; the PDP should receive between 52.5% and 59.7% of the vote; while no other party will receive more than 1% of the vote share.

“The INEC official result for the 2020 Edo State gubernatorial election is consistent with the Yiaga Africa WTV estimate.

“Had the official results been changed at the ward, LGA or state collation centres, the official results would not have fallen within the Yiaga Africa WTV estimated ranges.

“Because the official results fall within the estimated ranges, governorship contestants, parties, and voters should have confidence that INEC’s official results for the 2020 Edo gubernatorial election reflect the ballots cast at polling units.