Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike made a triumphant entry into Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State on Sunday after supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki to get re-elected for another term of four years as governor of Edo State

The Governor, who came back into the oil city through Port Harcourt International Airport,Omagwa, was received by excited members of PDP.

Speaking to the large crowd, Wike commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police over their conduct during the governorship election.

Governor Wike who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo election added that the the conduct of INEC and the Police showed that they were ready to correct the mistakes of the past.

The Governor also commended the people of Edo State for ending ‘godfatherism’ with the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“With the re-election of Governor Obaseki, the entire South-South Region is now completely PDP.

“What this means is that the entire South-South can now speak with one voice on issues concerning us,” he stated.

Wike had earlier said the electoral victory of Governor Obaseki has ended godfatherism in Edo State at a press conference in Benin City.

He spoke shortly after the declaration of Obaseki as the winner of Edo Governorship Election by the INEC.

He acknowledged that Edo people spoke vehemently with their votes by re-electing Governor Obaseki.

He noted that with the outcome of the election, Edo people would no longer put their fate in the hands of one man.

” If for nothing, we have made the point that there is nothing called godfatherism again in Edo state politics.

“I thank Governor Obaseki for volunteering to be used to fight for the interest of Edo State,” he said.

The Governor thanked members of the PDP National Campaign Council and those who also served in the Edo Campaign Committee for the sacrifices made.

He said the two groups synergised to achieve the electoral victory for the Party.

“I want to particularly thank my colleagues, the Governors of Delta State, Oyo State and all other persons who served in the National Campaign Council. We succeeded working as a team.

“Let me also thank the Governor of Edo State. He gave us the necessary support that has led to this victory.

“Also, we thank all those who worked in the campaign train in Edo State. We also appreciate the Media for the positive coverage of the election,” he stated.

The re-elected Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki said the collective will of Edo people made the electoral victory possible.

“Edo people have spoken and they have spoken loud and clear. We thank God Almighty and give Him all the glory for this victory.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us to triumph over godfatherism.

“Our success has reinforced my belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people. This is because we pulled forces together and collectively called on God for support.

Obaseki thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that INEC and the Security Agencies performed their functions creditable well.

Obaseki reiterated his commitment to make Edo State great again.