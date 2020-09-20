Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The announcement of results collated from local government areas in the Saturday’s Edo governorship election started just before 6 a.m on Sunday at the State’s collation center at the Independent National Electoral, INEC, headquarters, Benin.

Speaking before the commencement of the process, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Mr John Alalibo, said results from some local government areas were already available at the collation centre while results from other five local governments were being expected.

From the results from the 13 local governments declared so far, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP defeated his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu in 11 of the council areas. APC won in Etsako West Local Government where its former chairman, Adams Oshiomhole hails from and Owan East.

However, the Collation Centre is on break and will resume to take results from the remaining five local government areas.

See the results below:

Igueben LGA

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870

Esan North East LGA

APC- 6556

PDP- 13579

Esan Central LGA

APC – 6719

PDP – 10794

Ikpoba- Oha

APC – 18, 218

PDP – 41, 030

Egor LGA

APC – 10202

PDP – 27621

Uhunwonde LGA

APC – 5, 972

PDP – 10, 022

Owan East LGA

APC – 19295

PDP- 14762

Owan West LGA

APC – 11193

PDP – 11485

Esan South- East

APC – 9237

PDP- 10565

Ovia North East

APC – 9907

PDP -16987

Etsako West

APC- 26140

PDP- 17959

Esan West

APC – 7189

PDP – 17434

Oredo LGA

APC- 18365

PDP – 43,498