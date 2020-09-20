Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja
The announcement of results collated from local government areas in the Saturday’s Edo governorship election started just before 6 a.m on Sunday at the State’s collation center at the Independent National Electoral, INEC, headquarters, Benin.
Speaking before the commencement of the process, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Mr John Alalibo, said results from some local government areas were already available at the collation centre while results from other five local governments were being expected.
From the results from the 13 local governments declared so far, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP defeated his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu in 11 of the council areas. APC won in Etsako West Local Government where its former chairman, Adams Oshiomhole hails from and Owan East.
However, the Collation Centre is on break and will resume to take results from the remaining five local government areas.
See the results below:
Igueben LGA
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
Esan North East LGA
APC- 6556
PDP- 13579
Esan Central LGA
APC – 6719
PDP – 10794
Ikpoba- Oha
APC – 18, 218
PDP – 41, 030
Egor LGA
APC – 10202
PDP – 27621
Uhunwonde LGA
APC – 5, 972
PDP – 10, 022
Owan East LGA
APC – 19295
PDP- 14762
Owan West LGA
APC – 11193
PDP – 11485
Esan South- East
APC – 9237
PDP- 10565
Ovia North East
APC – 9907
PDP -16987
Etsako West
APC- 26140
PDP- 17959
Esan West
APC – 7189
PDP – 17434
Oredo LGA
APC- 18365
PDP – 43,498
