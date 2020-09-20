Obaseki: wins in more LGAs

The Peoples  Democratic Party has continued its winning streak as collation of results of Saturday’s Edo governorship election continues.

In Egor Local Government, Governor  Godwin Obaseki of PDP scored 27, 621 votes, more than double the 10, 202 garnered by his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the area.

The scenario was not different in Esan West LGA where PDP scored 17, 433 to 7, 189 votes scored by APC.

PM NEWS had earlier reported that Obaseki of PDP has taken a commanding lead over Ize-Iyamu based on results of four local governments earlier declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The collated results of the governorship election announced in four LGAs early Sunday shows that Obaseki is leading his main opponent by 14,994 votes.

The LGA results:

 

ESAN SOUTHEAST

 

APC- 9237

 

PDP-10565

 

Registered voters-73907

 

Accredited voters-20274

 

UROMI ESAN NORTH EAST LGA.

 

APC 6559

 

PDP 13,579

 

TOTAL VALID VOTE 20369

 

REJECTED VOTES: 361

TOTAL VOTE CAST 20730

 

Total registered voters 84241

 

Accredited voters: 20825

 

Esan Central LGA:

 

PDP: 10,694

 

APC: 6,719

 

IGUEBEN LGA Edo central

 

APC: 5,199

 

PDP: 7,870

 

Registered Voters: 46,828

Accredited Voters: 13,404

 

Valid Votes: 13,170

 

Rejected Votes: 212

 

Total Valid Votes: 13,382