The Peoples Democratic Party has continued its winning streak as collation of results of Saturday’s Edo governorship election continues.
In Egor Local Government, Governor Godwin Obaseki of PDP scored 27, 621 votes, more than double the 10, 202 garnered by his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the area.
The scenario was not different in Esan West LGA where PDP scored 17, 433 to 7, 189 votes scored by APC.
PM NEWS had earlier reported that Obaseki of PDP has taken a commanding lead over Ize-Iyamu based on results of four local governments earlier declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The collated results of the governorship election announced in four LGAs early Sunday shows that Obaseki is leading his main opponent by 14,994 votes.
The LGA results:
ESAN SOUTHEAST
APC- 9237
PDP-10565
Registered voters-73907
Accredited voters-20274
UROMI ESAN NORTH EAST LGA.
APC 6559
PDP 13,579
TOTAL VALID VOTE 20369
REJECTED VOTES: 361
TOTAL VOTE CAST 20730
Total registered voters 84241
Accredited voters: 20825
Esan Central LGA:
PDP: 10,694
APC: 6,719
IGUEBEN LGA Edo central
APC: 5,199
PDP: 7,870
Registered Voters: 46,828
Accredited Voters: 13,404
Valid Votes: 13,170
Rejected Votes: 212
Total Valid Votes: 13,382
