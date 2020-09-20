The Peoples Democratic Party has continued its winning streak as collation of results of Saturday’s Edo governorship election continues.

In Egor Local Government, Governor Godwin Obaseki of PDP scored 27, 621 votes, more than double the 10, 202 garnered by his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the area.

The scenario was not different in Esan West LGA where PDP scored 17, 433 to 7, 189 votes scored by APC.

PM NEWS had earlier reported that Obaseki of PDP has taken a commanding lead over Ize-Iyamu based on results of four local governments earlier declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The collated results of the governorship election announced in four LGAs early Sunday shows that Obaseki is leading his main opponent by 14,994 votes.

The LGA results:

ESAN SOUTHEAST

APC- 9237

PDP-10565

Registered voters-73907

Accredited voters-20274

UROMI ESAN NORTH EAST LGA.

APC 6559

PDP 13,579

TOTAL VALID VOTE 20369

REJECTED VOTES: 361

TOTAL VOTE CAST 20730

Total registered voters 84241

Accredited voters: 20825

Esan Central LGA:

PDP: 10,694

APC: 6,719

IGUEBEN LGA Edo central

APC: 5,199

PDP: 7,870

Registered Voters: 46,828

Accredited Voters: 13,404

Valid Votes: 13,170

Rejected Votes: 212

Total Valid Votes: 13,382