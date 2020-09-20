The Governor of Rivers State and Chairman of the Council, Nyesom Wike, made the allegation at the PDP Situation Room in Benin-City just as the result of the LG was being announced in INEC’S office.

Of the results declared so far, Governor Obaseki of the PDP has won in 12 LGAs while his closest challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC won in five LGAs. Result from Ovia South West still still outstanding. Wike joined by Obaseki and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had called on the electoral umpire to quickly release the Orhimwon results to safe Nigeria’s democracy from shame and Edo State from avoidable crisis.

He said, “You recall that I said INEC should he commended, at least, people came out in the numbers to vote. I also said that the most critical period, the collation period and the declaration of the result. For those of us who have been keenly watching the events, all the results have been collated at the ward levels and at the local government levels. What is going on now is the state collation.

“From what we have seen, 16 local governments have been collated at the state level. Everybody can see the pattern of the result. But it became known to us that the returning officer of Orhiomwon local government, after the wards have been collated and the local government has been collated, came to the state INEC, and by the time we knew it, the returning officer disappeared.

“Remember I said yesterday that INEC should not in any way try to declare this election inconclusive, that we will not accept it because everybody knows who has won this election. So, it is not in doubt.

“We are calling on INEC and let the whole public knows that the man is in the office of the administrative secretary of INEC and they locked him in that office.

We are saying that INEC should please yell the man to come out of the office and present the Orhiomwon local government as collated at the ward and local government levels.

“We felt we should let you know that election was conducted and everybody saw that our candidate was emerging as winner of the election.

“We want the international community put pressure on INEC, so that once we have been commending INEC, the commendation could go to the end, not half commendation, because, with what is going on now, all the effort of the people will be in vain. I don’t think the people of Edo State will be happy to see that and we don’t want anything that will bring crisis to Edo state.

On his part, Makinde appealed to INEC not to set Edo on fire by attempting to declare the election inconclusive.

“The people have indeed spoken and we don’t want to put this place on fire, so, INEC should do the needful, do the right thing, because the whole world is watching. We have an opportunity to redeem the image of this country and INEC should not do anything to take us back.”