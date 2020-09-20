Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party is cruising ahead of his APC counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as results from local councils were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
According to the collated results of the governorship election announced in four LGAs early Sunday, Obaseki is ahead by 14,994 votes.
The PDP candidate won in all the three councils. Results from the remaining 14 councils are still being collated.
The LGA results:
ESAN SOUTHEAST
APC- 9237
PDP-10565
Registered voters-73907
Accredited voters-20274
UROMI ESAN NORTH EAST LGA.
APC 6559
PDP 13,579
TOTAL VALID VOTE 20369
REJECTED VOTES: 361
TOTAL VOTE CAST 20730
Total registered voters 84241
Accredited voters: 20825
Esan Central LGA:
PDP: 10,694
APC: 6,719
IGUEBEN LGA Edo central
APC: 5,199
PDP: 7,870
Registered Voters: 46,828
Accredited Voters: 13,404
Valid Votes: 13,170
Rejected Votes: 212
Total Valid Votes: 13,382
The collation continues.
