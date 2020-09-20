Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja
Governor Godwin Obaseki has floored his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu of All Progressives Congress, APC in his Oredo Local Government Area as announcement of results of Edo governorship election held on Saturday continues at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s office in Benin.
In the result announced early Sunday morning, Obaseki, who contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 43, 498 votes while the APC got 43, 498 votes.
Obaseki had also won his unit 19 polling unit, Ward 4 of the local government where he voted yesterday. The Governor polled 184 votes while the APC candidate got 62 votes.
Igueben LGA
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
Esan North East LGA
APC- 6556
PDP- 13579
Esan Central LGA
APC – 6719
PDP – 10794
Ikpoba- Oha
APC – 18, 218
PDP – 41, 030
Egor LGA
APC – 10202
PDP – 27621
Uhunwonde LGA
APC – 5, 972
PDP – 10, 022
Owan East LGA
APC – 19295
PDP- 14762
Owan West LGA
APC – 11193
PDP – 11485
Esan South- East
APC – 9237
PDP- 10565
Ovia North East
APC – 9907
PDP -16987
Etsako West
APC- 26140
PDP- 17959
Oredo LG
APC – 18365
PDP -43, 498
