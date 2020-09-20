Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Governor Godwin Obaseki has floored his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu of All Progressives Congress, APC in his Oredo Local Government Area as announcement of results of Edo governorship election held on Saturday continues at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s office in Benin.

In the result announced early Sunday morning, Obaseki, who contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 43, 498 votes while the APC got 43, 498 votes.

Obaseki had also won his unit 19 polling unit, Ward 4 of the local government where he voted yesterday. The Governor polled 184 votes while the APC candidate got 62 votes.

Igueben LGA

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870

Esan North East LGA

APC- 6556

PDP- 13579

Esan Central LGA

APC – 6719

PDP – 10794

Ikpoba- Oha

APC – 18, 218

PDP – 41, 030

Egor LGA

APC – 10202

PDP – 27621

Uhunwonde LGA

APC – 5, 972

PDP – 10, 022

Owan East LGA

APC – 19295

PDP- 14762

Owan West LGA

APC – 11193

PDP – 11485

Esan South- East

APC – 9237

PDP- 10565

Ovia North East

APC – 9907

PDP -16987

Etsako West

APC- 26140

PDP- 17959

Oredo LG

APC – 18365

PDP -43, 498