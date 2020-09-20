By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Governor and governor-elect, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has received the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s final result sheet of the just concluded governorship election.

The result sheet was presented to the governor by the PDP agent and member representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama at his residence in GRA, Benin City.

Present at the presentation of the result sheet were the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; PDP National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih; Chieftain of the PDP, Pascal Ugbome and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.

It would be recalled that Obaseki, the PDP candidate, polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat his closet rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 223,619 votes.