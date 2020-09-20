By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Governor Godwin Obaseki has reacted to his victory in Saturday’s governorship election, saying that Edo people have defeated godfatherism.

Obaseki had defeated his challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Saturday, polling 307,955 votes, as against 223,619 votes, scored by the APC candidate.

In his victory speech, Obaseki thanked his teeming supporters, whom he said displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalization.

“Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalization. The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us to triumph over godfatherism.

“Congratulations to all Edo people. This is our victory! The great people of Edo State have spoken, they have spoken it loud and clear, I give God all the glory,” he said.

“Thank you President Muhammadu Buhari for defending our democracy and allowing INEC and the security services to perform their constitutional functions without interference.

“INEC and the security services in Nigeria have shown the world that they are capable of conducting free and fair election. We are committed to making Edo State great again,” he said.