Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The candidate of All Progressives Congress in the just concluded Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said he is still studying the results of the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday and will make his next step known on it soon.

Ize-Iyamu spoke after INEC declared the result of the election claimed that many of his supporters were not allowed to freely exercise their franchise in the election held on Saturday.

INEC had after hours of collation of results, declared Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of the governorship election.

According to the Returning Officer for the election Prof. Agofure Rukeh of Federal University of Petroleum Technology, Efurun, Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to beat Osagie Ize Iyamu who polled 223,619 ballots.

In his first reaction to the post, Obaseki on his Facebook page said, “I hereby thank and appreciate my teeming supporters, who have had to endure many evils including being prevented from exercising their franchise, for their support and determination during the election process.

“I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce the next line of action soon. God bless you all.”