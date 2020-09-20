By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike arrived Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, triumphantly into the embrace of excited crowd of enthusiastic Rivers people.

In his address, he commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police over their conduct during the Edo Governorship Election.

Wike, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council made the commendation while addressing a huge crowd of Party supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

The Governor also commended the people of Edo State for ending godfatherism with the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“With the re-election of Governor Obaseki, the entire South-South Region is now completely PDP.

“What this means is that the entire South-South can now speak with one voice on issues concerning us,” he stated.

Wike had earlier said the electoral victory of Obaseki had ended godfatherism in Edo State.

Governor Wike made the assertion at a press conference in Benin City shortly after the declaration of Governor Obaseki as the winner of Edo Governorship Election.

Wike acknowledged that Edo people spoke vehemently with their votes by re-electing Obaseki.

He noted that with the outcome of the election, Edo people would no longer put their fate in the hands of one man.

“If for nothing, we have made the point that there is nothing called godfatherism again in Edo State politics.

“I thank Governor Obaseki for volunteering to be used to fight for the interest of Edo State,” he said.

