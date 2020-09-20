The All Progressives Congress, APC has won in Owan East LGA as collation of results Saturday’s Edo governorship election continues.
According to result declared at the local government collation centre, APC’s Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu scored 19,295 votes.
Ize- Iyamu’s main opponent in the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party scored 14,762 votes in the Local Government.
However, the poll outcome in Owan East may not be of much worry to the PDP candidate who has already taken what can be considered a massive lead against his APC opponent in the results of other LGAs declared so far.
In the latest result from Uhumnwode South-south local government, the PDP candidate scored 10, 022 votes to 5972 votes scored by his APC opponent.
In Egor Local Government, Governor Godwin Obaseki of PDP scored 27, 621 votes, more than double the 10, 202 garnered by his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the area.
The scenario was not different in Esan West LGA where PDP scored 17, 433 to 7, 189 votes scored by APC.
PM NEWS had earlier reported that Obaseki of PDP has taken a commanding lead over Ize-Iyamu based on results of four local governments earlier declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The collated results of the governorship election announced in four LGAs early Sunday shows that Obaseki is leading his main opponent by 14,994 votes.
The LGA results:
ESAN SOUTHEAST
APC- 9237
PDP-10565
Registered voters-73907
Accredited voters-20274
UROMI ESAN NORTH EAST LGA.
APC 6559
PDP 13,579
TOTAL VALID VOTE 20369
REJECTED VOTES: 361
READ ALSO Stark Truth: Obaseki or Ize-Iyamu cannot end godfatherism in Edo
TOTAL VOTE CAST 20730
Total registered voters 84241
Accredited voters: 20825
Esan Central LGA:
PDP: 10,694
APC: 6,719
IGUEBEN LGA Edo central
APC: 5,199
PDP: 7,870
Registered Voters: 46,828
Accredited Voters: 13,404
Valid Votes: 13,170
Rejected Votes: 212
Total Valid Votes: 13,382
What do you think?